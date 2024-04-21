© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Joe Rogan Experience
▶️ #2138 - Tucker Carlson
PowerfulJRE
Apr 19, 2024 • 3h 7m
🎵 https://open.spotify.com/episode/2ThIfbGXWTxBITTsj18aBw
Tucker Carlson is the host of the "Tucker Carlson Podcast" and the leading voice in American politics. After spending nearly 30 years in cable news as a host at Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN, he is reshaping the media landscape with his newly founded online media company, Tucker Carlson Network, dedicated to telling the truth.
💬 https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson