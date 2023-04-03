Braveheart in Bnei Brak - Ari Abramowitz: The Land of Israel Fellowship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 27March2023:
During the US State Department created Colour Revolution in Israel in 2023, a gang of Left wing Antifa style thugs entered the Jewish religious community of Bnei Brak, Israel. They were meet with Music, Cookies, Bottles of Water and Cholent, a Jewish Stew served on Shabbat.