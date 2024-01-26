Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 26, 2024 - STOP THE INVASION! 25 states join Texas as CIVIL WAR battle lines are drawn

- 25 GOP governors supporting Texas' border security measures. (0:02)

- Immigration and border security in Texas. (4:57)

- US military weakness and potential secession. (15:24)

- Secession and the potential for a new America. (20:37)

- Defending Texas borders and stopping Biden's agenda. (26:42)

- Political corruption and military weakness in the US. (32:17)

- Second Amendment rights and potential civil war. (43:08)

- Prepping, survival gear, and off-grid money solutions. (49:15)

- Politics, government, and the upcoming election. (56:05)

- Texas-US Supreme Court ruling and potential conflicts with federal government. (1:03:18)

- Immigration and political power. (1:09:00)

- China's aggressive actions and their impact on global economy and security. (1:21:49)

- US-China relations and military deterrence. (1:24:59)

- China's technological advancements and geopolitical strategies. (1:31:08)

- Election fraud and partisanship. (1:37:19)

- Government spending, debt, and the Founding Fathers' principles. (1:43:32)





