Don Lemon Questions Elon Musk About Meeting Trump: ‘Did He Ask You for Money?’
MUSK: "I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by. That's it."
LEMON: "Are you going to loan him money to help pay his legal bills?"
MUSK: “I’m not paying his legal bills in any way, shape, or form.”
LEMON: “Did he ask you for a donation?”
MUSK: “No.”
LEMON: “Are you leaning towards anyone?”
MUSK: “No.”
LEMON: “You’re not leaning toward anyone? Because you’ve been very–”
MUSK: “I'm leaning away from Biden LOL”
