Don Lemon Questions Elon Musk About Meeting Trump: ‘Did He Ask You for Money?’





MUSK: "I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by. That's it."





LEMON: "Are you going to loan him money to help pay his legal bills?"





MUSK: “I’m not paying his legal bills in any way, shape, or form.”





LEMON: “Did he ask you for a donation?”





MUSK: “No.”





LEMON: “Are you leaning towards anyone?”





MUSK: “No.”





LEMON: “You’re not leaning toward anyone? Because you’ve been very–”





MUSK: “I'm leaning away from Biden LOL”





https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1768102925753344481



