The Global Cabal Octopus

The global cabal behind it all has developed a massive control octopus with many tentacles.

Over several centuries this cabal and their octopus established significant control of financial markets, government officials, industries and technologies, including energy, the military complex, medicine, water, food, the media and much more. They have experimented and developed effective mind control modalities and biological weapons in a quest to fully dominate humanity.

