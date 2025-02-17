JD Vance Schools EU

Feb. 16, 2025 - JD Vance set the world straight on Friday when he addressed EU bureaucrats at the Security Conference in Munich. The “commissars,” as he labeled them, pretend to promote democracy, but their anti-freedom policies betray their people. Let’s take a look at the speech and the reaction—plus next steps with Ukraine, Israel.

