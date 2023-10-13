BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn THIS is how we should respond to Hamas' 'DAY OF RAGE'
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
46 views • 10/13/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 13, 2023


Hamas has called for its supporters around the world to take part in a "day of rage" on Friday, October 13, 2023. But while cities and companies ramped up security and France even banned pro-Palestinian protests, should we live in fear? As for Glenn, he refuses to "buckle under these monsters." It's time to choose, he argues: What kind of people we will be? Will we stand for truth and return to sanity?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ByItmhsc3U


truthisraelfridaysecurityfranceprotestspalestiniansglenn beckgazahamassanityoct 13thday of ragetime to choose
