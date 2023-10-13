Glenn THIS is how we should respond to Hamas' 'DAY OF RAGE'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 13, 2023
Hamas has called for its supporters around the world to take part in a "day of rage" on Friday, October 13, 2023. But while cities and companies ramped up security and France even banned pro-Palestinian protests, should we live in fear? As for Glenn, he refuses to "buckle under these monsters." It's time to choose, he argues: What kind of people we will be? Will we stand for truth and return to sanity?
