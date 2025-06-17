An Israeli man records impact saying it's in Glilot where the Mossad & 8200 unit bases are, he further claimed that Iran has successfully hit the base

An Israeli man records a video of an impact saying it's in Glilot where the Mossad and 8200 unit bases are, he further claimed that Iran has successfully hit the base.

Adding about this: Approximate locations of all 4 flights targeting Mossad headquarters near Camp Glilot.

All the rockets hit at a distance of 600 to 1000 meters away from the headquarters - one fell near the road, another on the warehouse premises of "Camp Herzog", the third on the water treatment plant, and the fourth near the skyscraper.

If the Iranian missiles had been accurate enough, they could have easily achieved all of their desired targets, since Israeli air defenses clearly failed.