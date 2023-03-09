"Protesters" throw PETROL BOMBS and tear gas as Greek police at train crash rally

"Protesters" (parastatal known unknowns) throw PETROL BOMBS and tear gas as Greek police at train crash rally





Clashes broke out in Athens on Sunday (March 5) between police and a group of demonstrators over a train crash in Greece earlier this week that killed at least 57 people.





University students and railway workers protested on Syntagma Square in central Athens, over the accident, the deadliest in Greece's living memory.





Video shows demonstrators hurling objects including petrol bombs at riot police, as authorities moved in to contain the unrest, and police responded with volleys of tear gas.





Clashes also broke out on Friday between police and demonstrators.





The Sun newspaper brings you the latest breaking news videos and explainers from the UK and around the world





Become a Sun Subscriber and hit the bell to be the first to know





Read The Sun: http://www.thesun.co.uk

Like The Sun on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesun/

Follow The Sun on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheSun

Subscribe to The Sun on Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/The...

#athens #greece #protest