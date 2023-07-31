THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT 911

All praise to the Most High and Christ for everything he does. We are lead by his Spirit to share truth concerning 911. This is prophetic---America will be destroyed according to prophecy in Isaiah 47 chapter and Revelation 18 chapter.

We know that this was an inside job however how many times in the bible does The Most High use other nations to execute his judgment and will upon a sinful nation or people. He is in control over everything.Look around at all the evil, sin, perversity, witchcraft that is at work in this land. Do anyone honestly believe this place will not be eventually destroyed just like Sodom and Gomorrah, just like in the days of Noah. But before it is destroyed it shall fulfill prophesy according to the holy scriptures like it is doing right now. Keep us in prayer as we pray for all of you who truly belong to Christ and that have ears to hear during this time. Blessings. Shalawam.





If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



