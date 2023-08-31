PART 2 Hollow Earth Nazi built 1km DEW in Antarctica. Fake Christians not repenting but complaining.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens' Antarctic Hollow Earth cities' Nazi 5th Reich high command built the world's largest "directed energy weapon" one kilometer in diameter above the earth surface, to burn cities down like Lahaina Maui. Fake Christians are still not repenting of their redefining of hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods to remove God’s spiritual protection to release millions of fallen angels from the abyss to exterminate the human specie, but they are wailing and complaining and blaming insignificant low-level reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite minions like the presidents, who are just empty clones or androids, and making a lot of noise about the Lahaina Maui DEW terrorism, when they themselves are the ones causing all of it and all of the infiltration by demon spirits, and who are also guilty of genocide by covering up the real instigators of the Lahaina Maui DEW terrorism and Umbrella corporation and Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian fallen angels incarnate avatars and Nazi 4th Reich Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists, and not telling their church donators and 6 billion humans to repent of their redefining of hundreds of Bible verses, because of the fear of assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. Therefore, these Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors are not only genocidal coconspirators with Satan Lucifer and the Umbrella corporation’s fallen angels like CEO Richard Bay (aka Tom Cruise in Hollywood) and Chief Scientist Bill Gates, but they are also trampling stompers of God’s kind loving warnings, and blockers of all truth to God’s spiritual army, and misleaders of 6 billion humans into hell, and complainers against God’s judgment kind loving warnings to repent. This is not only a crime against God but also to the 6 billion humans, who they should be telling to repent of their worship of hundreds of Western feminist nations’ fake foreign gods like Jezebel and Sananda Jesus and Mammon and Adephagia, and cowardly treachery in not exposing the names & identities & organizations & secrets & crimes & methods & plans & activities of the black nobility families nephilim & chimera & fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and the 33.3% Western feminist nations’ population of returned nephilims & chimeras and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual New Age Wicca witch Druid feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanic sacrificing & eating 12 million children and throwing their leftover human meat into the supermarket groceries and church food and fast food, because of their fear of receiving assassination attempts and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms and ridicule from church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. This is a crime against humanity.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine