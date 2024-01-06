In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti Amen
In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti Amen
Signum crucis Signum crucis
In hoc signum vinces
Signum crucis Signum crucis
In hoc signum vinces
Per omnia saecula saeculorum
Per omnia saecula saeculorum
Per omnia saecula saeculorum
Amen Amen
In the name of the Father And the Son
And the Holy Spirit Amen
In the name of the Father And the Son
And the Holy Spirit Amen
The Sign of the Cross The Sign of the Cross
In this sign Thou shalt conquer Death
The Sign of the Cross The Sign of the Cross
In this sign Thou shalt conquer Death
Forever and ever Forever and ever
Forever and ever
Amen Amen
In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti Amen
In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti Amen
Signum crucis Signum crucis
In hoc signum vinces
Signum crucis Signum crucis
In hoc signum vinces
Per omnia saecula saeculorum
Per omnia saecula saeculorum
Per omnia saecula saeculorum
Amen Amen
Amen
Lyrics The Sign of the Cross
Music by Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024
