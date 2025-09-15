Why did Charlie Kirk tell everyone to Keep Shabbat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this powerful episode of The Israel Guys, we reflect on the shocking events of September 10th and the loss of Charlie Kirk, a bold Christian leader who stood fearlessly for God, the Bible, and Israel. Charlie’s voice for faith, family, and Judeo-Christian values inspired millions worldwide. From his defense of Israel to his powerful call that “when people stop talking, bad things happen,” Charlie challenged Christians and Jews alike to stand strong in truth. We revisit his teachings, including why Christians should honor Shabbat, his condemnation of Jew-hatred, and his defense of the Jewish people. Alongside reactions from Ari, Tommy, Jeremy, Luke, and leaders like Prime Minister Netanyahu and Dennis Prager, we explore what Charlie’s legacy means for Israel supporters and conservatives in America. In a time of growing anti-Zionism, conspiracies, and rising antisemitism, the response is clear: strengthen faith, build strong families, honor the Bible, and stand boldly with Israel. Watch, share, and join us in carrying forward Charlie’s mission.