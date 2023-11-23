The FSB published a video of the detention of a Ukrainian saboteur who had been preparing an assassination attempt on a high-ranking officer of the Russian Armed Forces in Voronezh for more than a year.

Having been recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence services in September 2022, the man was trained in the manufacture of explosive devices and the use of firearms. He was supposed to carry out a terrorist attack by detonating an improvised explosive device.

The terrorist rode a bicycle to the scene of the explosion, dressed in the uniform of one of the delivery services, but did not reach his destination: the FSB intercepted him before he could carry out the explosion. During his arrest, he was found to have an IED weighing more than a kilogram of TNT, electric detonators, and a fake passport of a Russian citizen.