⚡MOTB WAKE UP SERIES! 2020-THE YEAR THAT THE FALLING AWAY ON THE DNA LEVEL BEGAN
End the global reset
80 followers
71 views • 4 months ago

In 2020 came the arrival of the 19. The year that the falling away began on the DNA level. The spiritual falling away began decades ago. too many believe that the falling away is yet future and that is just not the case. Scripture does not uphold that. many are waiting for prophecy to begin to come to pass when it is already been coming to pass.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]



IT'S WORSE THAN YOU THINK DOCUMENTARY


https://rumble.com/vgcdi3-its-worse-than-you-think-full-documentary.html


