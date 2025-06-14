BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fighting pHARMa for our Right to Nutritional Supplements
Freedom Hub Working Group
3 months ago

Fighting pHARMa for our Right to Nutritional Supplements

With Neil Edward Levin, NOW Foods’ Senior Nutrition Education Manager

https://www.nowfoods.com/

 

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

 

Freedom Hub just finished a healthy debate not just on supplementing with copper, but on how much dosage is needed for true health.  Prior to that, Mr. Warnock warned that toxic doses of any intervention bolstered the Chinese approach of combining low doses of multiple herbs and healing agents.  With the explosion of chronic disease, patients are finding no solution with mainstream allopathic doctors and are exploring the world of more natural healers to find respite from painful, long-lasting symptoms.

 

Yet, much of so-called “natural” modalities have been taken over by the pHARMa perps who are part of the synergistic toxic attack behind the real epidemic, chronic disease.  And when talented healers try to bring even better treatments to the market, they get hassled (or worse) by the Food and Drug Administration.  Witness the Cease-and-Desist warnings from the FDA to the Michigan Cherry Growers association when they shared evidence that cherry juice mitigates arthritis.  Or recently in Congress when pHARMa-backed “natural” organizations tried to shut off the competition with the “Mandatory Listing” requirement for dietary supplements.


A veteran of political fights over natural modalities, Mr. Levin, the Senior Nutrition Education Manager at NOW Foods, will regale Freedom Hub with the history of this conflict and what preparations Health Freedom friends should undertake to be ready for pHARM’s next inevitable assault.

Keywords
fdasupplementschronic diseaseneil edward levin
