9/11 Citizens' commission. Michael Ruppert named Cheney as a prime suspect of 911 inside job.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Ruppert was a former Los Angeles Police Department narcotics investigator turned investigative journalist. He investigated the 9/11 terrors & US governments' drills, operations coincided on the same day 9/11, then named the then Vice President Dick Cheney as a prime suspect of the 911 inside job, also said the then NYC mayor Giuliani committed perjury. Ruppert reportedly killed himself in 2014, when he was not suicidal.