Transporter-In-Chief
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago

‘Give Me The Power’

* Border security is a president’s job.

* [Bidan]: don’t blame me; I’m just the [p]resident.

* He told us the border was secure.

* He needs a refresher on the law.

* He doesn’t want to close the border.

* It’s this easy to break into America.

* Joe gives gay migrants perks.

* Migrants ship themselves into the country.

* Cartel business is booming.

* Border militias take up arms.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345903461112

Keywords
traffickingjesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisismigrant caravaninfiltrationborder militiabroken bordercartelsubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementalejandro mayorkasreplacement theoryborder vigilante

