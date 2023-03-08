Tomorrow's Beauty: An Illustrated Poem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a collection of photographs of the moon that I have taken in Platte County, Wyoming. These images are used to illustrate a poem that I wrote in 1970 that represented my philosophical musings about the astronauts' moon walk in 1969. The video is a reminder that we should take time to enjoy simple pleasures in our lives, like gazing at the moon and the stars, wherever we are.