I Took the Shot and Regret It. Now What?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
106 views • 09/15/2023

Dr. Ryan Cole is a pathologist who refused to bow down to the Medical Cartel and paid the price as a result. Dr. Cole was the featured presenter at the 2023 John Birch Society Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. His research on the harm of Covid injections is indispensable. In this interview, Dr. Cole discusses the long-term damage the shot is causing, and what those who’ve gotten jabbed and regret it can do.

Dr. Cole is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology, and has 20 years’ experience in dermatopathology and interest in molecular diagnostics. In 2004 he founded Cole Diagnostics, an independent, full-service medical laboratory in Boise, Idaho, where he is the chief medical officer and laboratory director.

Keywords
john birch societythe new americancarbon capturedr ryan colepaul dragu
