Health Healing and Hypocrisy in the Church

I've got a series of new videos coming up soon that discussed the many pressing questions people have had around vitamins detox graphene covid injections nano delivery and many more issues. I'm bringing in the professional, my mom who is a PhD in clinical nutrition and community health and an herbologist. First I wanted to share some of the issues that we've experienced in our own lives when it comes to natural healing and the resistance and attacks that we've received from the church.