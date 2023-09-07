3 Signs of Communist Infiltration! Avoid Like the Plague

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what communism looks like. Be prepared for it and stop complying. It's the only way. Here's the 3 Major Signs of Communist Infiltration! Avoid Like the Plague
00:00 Which countries...HOW TO TELL
01:38 Hello, I'm a communist
03:48 Number 1, sign of infiltration
05:40 Venezuela example of dictatorship rule
06:37 East Palestine toxic chemical spill
08:30 How they took over Venezuela
11:51 Number 2 sign of a countries infiltration
13:10 They use stealth to get people to obey
14:04 Mandates vs. freedom of choice
16:07 Number 3 sign if a country infiltrated by communism
20:08 Mexico infiltrated?
22:15 RECAP --the 3 signs of communist infiltration
