The COVID-19 VACCINES & Beyond: What the Medical Industrial Complex is NOT Telling Us

101 views • 05/09/2023

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here: Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99 Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV https://cmac.tv/apps/ https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

What the Medical Industrial Complex is NOT Telling Us

Sam, Thomas and Sally discuss her book The COVID-19 VACCINES & Beyond

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.