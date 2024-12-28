Cringe Take 3🎬: war criminal, who committed crime against peace & who is directly responsible for death of million of people in Ukraine & seven million refugees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boris Johnson, there were several videos showing this woman trying to get him to do this short video right. Not posting the best one, too much the same. Cynthia
A war criminal, who committed crime against peace and who is directly responsible for death of million of people in Ukraine and seven million refugees made a video message congratulating New Year to Ukranians and chanting WW2 nazi slogans.