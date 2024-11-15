© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Nov 14, 2024) Steve Bannon is joined by Naomi Wolf to discuss the Pfizer documents and what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can do as Secretary of Health and Human Services. No wonder all the complicit rats in the establishment, MSM, and Big Pharma are losing their minds.
Steve Bannon’s WarRoom: https://warroom.org/
Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
Source: https://rumble.com/v5pew6n-naomi-wolf-rfk-jr.-can-uncover-the-crimes-of-the-fda-and-cdc.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp