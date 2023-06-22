BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Extraterrestrial Life & Technology in Vedic India and its relevance today
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 06/22/2023

Michael Salla


June 22, 2023


Come Carpentier is an international relations author and researcher who has spent 50 years traveling to, and living in, Delhi, India, and has become an expert on ancient Vedic texts, philosophy, and culture. In addition, he is familiar with the history of Eurasia and the many wars between competing civilizations.


In his second Exopolitics Today interview, Carpentier answers questions about what ancient Vedic texts tell us about the different ages of humanity; celestial wars impacting humanity; flying cities and their connection to extraterrestrial motherships; extraterrestrial life and technology; hybrid warriors or supersoldiers; and the legendary Rishi Kings and their connection to Ascended Masters. Finally, he discusses how ancient Vedic texts are being increasingly studied today by Indian scientists who are interested in reverse engineering the technologies the texts describe for India’s modern space program.


Come Carpentier’s website is: https://comecarpentier.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvdh7cTOA_c

Keywords
ascended mastersextraterrestrial lifeexopoliticssupersoldiersreverse engineeringmichael sallaextraterrestrial technologymothershipsvedic indiarelevance todaycome carpenterancient flying citieshybrid warriorsrishi kingsancient vedic textsindia space program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy