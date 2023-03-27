© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2curbqd2b8
3/27/2023 Instead of being scared or wavering after Miles Guo was taken away on March 15, our fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China became more united than ever!
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC
3/27/2023 315事件后，新中国联邦的战友们不但没有因此害怕或退缩，反倒比以前更团结！
#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦