Organic Bee Pollen Ice Cream





3 organic bananas

2 tbs Organic Bee Pollen

1 tbs Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Health Ranger’s Freeze-Dried Organic Fruits

(I used blueberries, strawberry, pineapple, goji or mango)





Chop up the bananas into small pieces.

Freeze the bananas for at least 3 hours or overnight.

Mix the coconut oil and the frozen bananas in the food processor, then blend until smooth.

Add in the Organic Bee Pollen and pulse a few times – don’t overdo it; you don’t want the bee pollen to lose its texture

Transfer to a container and freeze until solid.

Throw in the Health Ranger’s Freeze Dried Organic Fruits of your choice

Enjoy the refreshing taste, unique texture and all the plant-based nutrients in this healthy ice cream.





