ALPR: Stalking You by Your License Plate

The number of automated license plate readers has exploded to mind-boggling levels in recent years. Databases now contain billions of scans and they’re growing fast. This empowers local, state and federal governments to not just track you and build profiles on where you go, but also to use AI as a dystopian pre-crime tool to target people based on their driving patterns.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 21, 2023