FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 86:15-17, Sabbath Prayer, 20230429

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)



O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Union that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.



Also, I bless Your Holy Name for reminding me that:

15 You, O JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, are a GOD full of Compassion, and Gracious, Longsuffering and Abundant in Mercy and Truth.

16 Oh, continue to turn to me, and have Mercy on me! Give Your Holy Spirit’s Strength to Your servant, and save the redeemed of Your Begotten SON the LORD Jesus Christ.

17 Thank You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER for Your daily health, so those who see me will praise You, because You, O Merciful Father, always answer my prayers. Amen!

Thank You Gracious Father for gifting me with Your daily Divine Health, Life, and Victory because of my LORD Jesus Christ. Thank You for answering all my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 86:15-17, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *





SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).



