CHP Talks: Pastor Henry Hildebrandt—The Church Is Essential in Times of Crisis
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
79 views • 11/16/2023

November 16, 2023: My guest this week is Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, pastor of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario. He describes for us his initial response to the dire warnings of the government regarding covid, the measures that he and his congregation took to reduce risks . . . and the subsequent actions they took as they saw the official narrative begin to unravel. During the time of the lockdowns, and despite significant fines and restrictions, he was able to remain calm and respectful towards authority while steadfastly insisting on obedience to God rather than men.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

freedomgospeltruthfaithpreachingpastorchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorobediencefineschurch of godmaskscongregationservicesrestrictionslockdownsparking lotcovidedictschpcanadachp talksaylmerhenry hildebrandt
