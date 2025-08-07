© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UAE prez to Putin: ‘My brother, your excellency the president, I’m very happy today to be in your great country’
Touting ‘trade with Russia has reached $11.5 BILLION’.
Also: UAE one of suitable places for meeting with Trump - Putin
🟠Both sides have expressed interest in the Russia-US summit
🟠Putin says his meeting with Zelensky is possible, but conditions must be offered for such kinds of talks; it is too early for such conditions to appear, he added
Also: ❗️Putin hints his meeting with Trump could take place in UAE
Under hospitality of 'friend' UAE Prez
Adds that meeting with Zelensky 'is possible' if 'certain conditions' are created
Adding: 🔥 Moscow Exchange surges after news of a planned Putin–Trump meeting
Putin says UAE is a likely venue for talks with Trump, and that Russia has 'many friends' ready to help set it up
Market reaction: instant surge