Footage of Counter-Terrorism Operation in Dagestan, Russia was published this morning - 3 Detained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the counter-terrorism operation in Dagestan was published this morning. (Dagestan, officially the Republic of Dagestan, is a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, along the Caspian Sea)
Three militants who were preparing terrorist attacks in the region were detained.
MORE.
⚡️Citizens of the Central Asian republic detained today in Dagestan during the CTO, according to preliminary information, were directly related to the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall - source of the RVNP