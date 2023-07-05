Common Causes of ADHD in Adults

Do you have trouble concentrating? A diagnosis of ADD or ADHD has become a “catch all” for anyone who can’t concentrate or focus and is a common problem for both children and adults.

Conventional doctors treat this with prescription amphetamines, which are highly addictive. Unfortunately, the inability to focus or concentrate is not caused by low levels of amphetamine.

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses how the body compensates for fatigue and how treating the root cause is the best way to treat ADD and ADHD. Some of the leading causes he will discuss are low thyroid function, adrenal fatigue, chronic allergies, poor diet, and lack of exercise. If you suffer from ADD or ADHD and want to discover an alternative, non-addictive treatment plan, give us a call today!

