Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 days in and pushing the halfway mark, she is still pouring. While it's not as strong as day one she still fills the glass in about a minute.Beer is still fully carbonated and delicious.
Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks!
Prost !
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/