432 Hz is good for your BIOS Its like medizin /Übung/ Exercise on my guitar KONZERTO GROSSO !!!! 432 Hz guitar music Melonga from Astor Piazolla and Phönix 1

432 Hz is good for your BIOS Its like medizin
Übung KONZERTO GROSSO !!!! 432 Hz guitar music Melonga from Astor Piazolla and Phönix 1
pic my hologram 1,5 m on cotton with special lights. Its the biggest hologrram on earth with cotom !I paint it with different material. The aim was, to make her alive. It takes 3 month on my balcony . Its a Umbrella. Symbolic to our universe !!!!! On my Umbrella you see the world with a 6 dimensional hologram. I was studying Burhard Heims 6 dimensional theory in Physics , bios, psyche and pneuma, which are the 4 categories Life can exists iin the material world. We have other worlds, too !
You an swim inside my hologram with your eyes and consciousness, together with the music it makes you feeling better.