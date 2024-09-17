© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this shocking report, Scott Ritter reveals the devastating 48-hour assault that left Ukraine’s defenses in ruins. From Kursk to Prechystivka, ZolotaNyva, and Poltava, Russian forces have systematically dismantled Ukrainian military capabilities, wiping out battalions, critical air defense systems, and key command structures. With over 700 dead in the Poltava strike alone, Ukraine faces a catastrophic leadership vacuum. Russia’s precision strikes have left the West scrambling as their multi-billion dollar aid goes up in smoke. Can Ukraine recover, or is total collapse imminent?
Mirrored - WarZone Echo
