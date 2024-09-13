TOTAL DEFEAT: Ukrainian and NATO Forces Were Surrounded and Suffered Heavy Losses In KURSK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Finally, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation broke its silence on the beginning of the counteroffensive of Russian troops in the Kursk region and gave the first official comments on the events in this Russian region. So, a few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that within 48 hours, the soldiers of the group of troops under the designation 'SEVER' had completely liberated 10 settlements in the Kursk region....................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/