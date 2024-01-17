By law 98% of Americans are not required to file and pay federal income taxes!

Do you need to pay federal income taxes? Are you required to by law? Let’s review the law together on U.S. governments official legal websites and see for yourself whether YOU are required to file and pay federal income taxes. You might be pleasantly surprised to discover that 98% of Americans are NOT required to do so.



Peymon, who founded Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran. In 1977, at age 14, Peymon moved to the land of the free and the home of the brave. He found out Americans are not nearly so free and brave as he thought!



Peymon has taught thousands of Americans what the laws actually mean, not what the IRS or income tax preparers say they mean!For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can LIVE FREE NOW with Freedom Law School’s Lifetime Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected with our lifetime guarantee. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, LiveFreeNow.org.

