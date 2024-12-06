© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥🔥Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!!🔥🔥
Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy
What will we do if Trump tries to lock us down again?
What if he declares a national ‘health emergency’?
Or a national ‘immigration’ emergency’?
BIG interview today about the role of of LOCAL civilians, governments and especially sheriffs in the ongoing battle to remain sovereign and FREE.
This is especially critical on the heals of Trump’s disastrous Chad Chronister pick for DEA and his signal yesterday of an ALLIANCE with Big PHARMA corporations, including Pfizer.
Shannon’s Top Headlines December 5, 2024
Trump, RFK Jr. dine with Pfizer and Lilly Execs:
https://www.axios.com/2024/12/05/trump-rfk-jr-pfizer-lilly
Hours After Meeting With Trump - Eli Lilly Announces HUGE Expansion
https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lilly-announces-3-billion-expansion-its-recently-acquired
ALERT To Freedom Warriors - From Shannon Joy
https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1865041013019926994
It's becoming ever more evident that the Covid pandemic was coordinated globally through military/intelligence alliances: https://substack.com/home/post/p-152576204
CHINA - MADE IN AMERICA. By Paul Stone
https://thepaulstone.substack.com/p/china-made-in-america
SJ Show Notes
