Phony Apologists, RFK Jr., “Teilhard” & Huxley, “Holistic Medicine”, Secret History, Mass Murder False Flags

CTB 2024-05-03 “I WIN! ... I always win.”

Topic list:

* What happens to haters when Johnny plays his intro music?

* “I WIN! ... I always win.”

* Dave Hunt, Hal Lindsey and Eric Jon Phelps all of this in common (and it’s not a good thing).

* This is a key “tell” that someone is fatally flawed, or, worse, controlled opposition.

* “Sacred Name” and “Christian Zionism”.

* Yes Steven Drake and Eric Phelps, RFK Jr. was Jesuit-trained, and more!

* The connection between “agnostic” SIR Julian Huxley and Piltdown hoaxer Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, S.J.

* Here’s why you must be careful with Catholic critic “Eric Jon Phelps”.

* Is Satan the most powerful created being in existence? What do the Adventists say? What does the Bibler say?

* Is the Archangel Michael actually the Son of God?

* Was Kennedy’s limo driver the one who delivered the kill shot, Eric?

* Can the late Dave Hunt’s eschatology be trusted? How about John Ankerberg?

* John Ankerberg delivers the Jesuit message on “health”, set up by “New Age holistics”.

* The Rockefeller Death Cult death-grip on “medicine” through government “licensing”.

* The John Ankerberg Show and “COVID”.

* Who built the magnificent cathedrals of Central and South America?

* The JESUIT East India Company lives on in Romerica. Was F. Tupper Saussy a “liar” or a Jesuit?

* Donald Trump vs. Jesuit James Martin on the wide-open borders: all Jesuit Theater where high treason always wins...for now.

* The dangers of “deep-fake”.

* The layers of protection around the political elite mean the only solution is this.

* Captain America is EXPENSIVE: is it ever okay to have a wall full of memorabilia? How can you find balance?

* Who was really behind the 1983 Marine Corps barracks bombing in Beirut?

* Was the destruction of TWA 800 an accident and cover-up or something worse?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen