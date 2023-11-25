BANKS ON FIRE: UBS, HSBC UK ON THE VERGE OF BANK RUN LIKE THIS VIDEO?

@HSBC_UK

6pm Service Update: We’re really sorry for the continued, intermittent disruption to online and mobile banking. We’re working hard to fix it. You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS, as well as use your debit and credit cards for instore purchases as usual.

Thousands of HSBC customers in Britain on Friday reported they were unable to access some mobile and online banking services, the latest in a long-running series of such problems for British banks.

