BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.4 John Flint: are you a jerk or are you inept? Covid variant ‘Eris’ the next ‘wave’ to assail Western Australians!! MVI_3665
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
55 views • 08/15/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cc2ceac7-ed37-4a5f-b06f-b7904e391aa9

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/04d19686-1322-4d8f-8863-2b83afbea8fb

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9f7ca9fa-d355-4e04-bfbd-7e1a25812101

John Flint is at it again, putting his byline to a page 2 article in the 13th August 2023 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘No Greek tragedy but don’t be complacent’. While leaving his personal opinions out and not stooping to his traditional ad hominem attacks, he is selectively presenting harmful information from only those officials presenting the Big Pharma approved line. Is he a brainwashed innocent, a bought-off shill, inept, or a combination of these?

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of John Flint and the medical persons and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.

Keywords
healthmedicinepneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentrelaxation of mask-wearingeris variantmonovalent covid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy