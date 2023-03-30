BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch Ted Cruz Rake DHS Sec. Mayorkas Over the Coals - Rude, Yep! And Patriots Will Love It!
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
55 views • 03/30/2023

Since Mayorkas has take the DHS Cabinet position 5.5 million illegals have crossed the border. 600,000 "Got Aways" are in our nation. 85,000 children have disappeared after entrance. Cruz left one minute after he was done. The Chair asked Mayorkas if he would like to respond to anything Sen. Cruz said. Mayorkas response: "What the Senator said was revolting I won't address it. Cruz opened up his mike again and responded: "Your refusal to do your job is revolting."

Mayorkas got what he deserves, no respect and all hard ball questions and facts. Watch this traitor get only a portion of what he is due from the way he has undermined this nation by his complete failure to protect the citizens of this nation. Homeland Security. Another meaningless label led by a traitor to this country.

Keywords
border crisisborder securitydhsillegal immigrationimmigration crisiscruzillegal alien invasionpolitics and current eventsmayorkas
