Catholic Man Moment - The Power of Jesus Giving Peter the Keys to the Church

This channel shares mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





Gospel for Sunday, May 4, 2025

The Gospel of John, chapter 21, verses 1-19, tells a story about Jesus appearing to his apostles after he rose from the dead. But the real reason for this story is to show how Jesus gave Peter a special job - to be the leader of the church.



From the very beginning, Jesus had called Peter 'Rock' (John 1:42), and later on, he said that he'd build his church on this rock (Matthew 16:18-19). This meant that Peter was the foundation of the church, the one who would keep everyone together and make sure they were safe.



Jesus used another metaphor to explain this - Peter would be the shepherd of his flock, just like Jesus was. He'd take care of the sheep and protect them from harm. And it's clear that the other apostles and early Christians recognized Peter's leadership role. He was the one who:



* Helped choose a new apostle to replace Judas (Acts 1:15-26)

* Gave the first big sermon after the Holy Spirit came down (Acts 2:14-40)

* Worked a miracle to heal a man (Acts 3:1-11)

* Punished a couple who lied about giving money to the church (Acts 5:1-11)

* Welcomed the first non-Jewish convert to the church (Acts 11:1-18)

* Spoke up for Paul at a big meeting in Jerusalem (Acts 15:6-11)



No one questioned Peter's leadership, and it's easy to see why - he was the one who seemed to be in charge. Even after he died, the church kept looking to Rome for leadership, because that's where Peter had been based. And it makes sense that the church would need a leader, because Jesus himself thought it was a good idea. The power of the keys that Jesus gave Peter was especially important after the other apostles were gone, and it's still important today. The church needs a leader to take care of its members and keep them safe, just like Jesus did.

——









At that time, Jesus revealed himself to his disciples at the Sea of Tiberias.

He revealed himself in this way.

Together were Simon Peter, Thomas called Didymus,

Nathanael from Cana in Galilee,

Zebedee's sons, and two others of his disciples.

Simon Peter said to them, ""I am going fishing.""

They said to him, ""We also will come with you.""

So they went out and got into the boat,

but that night they caught nothing.

When it was already dawn, Jesus was standing on the shore;

but the disciples did not realize that it was Jesus.

Jesus said to them, ""Children, have you caught anything to eat?""

They answered him, ""No.""

So he said to them, ""Cast the net over the right side of the boat

and you will find something.""

So they cast it, and were not able to pull it in

because of the number of fish.

So the disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, ""It is the Lord.""

When Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord,

he tucked in his garment, for he was lightly clad,

and jumped into the sea.

The other disciples came in the boat,

for they were not far from shore, only about a hundred yards,

dragging the net with the fish.

When they climbed out on shore,

they saw a charcoal fire with fish on it and bread.

Jesus said to them, ""Bring some of the fish you just caught.""

So Simon Peter went over and dragged the net ashore

full of one hundred fifty-three large fish.

Even though there were so many, the net was not torn.

Jesus said to them, ""Come, have breakfast.""

And none of the disciples dared to ask him, ""Who are you?""

because they realized it was the Lord.

Jesus came over and took the bread and gave it to them,

and in like manner the fish.

This was now the third time Jesus was revealed to his disciples

after being raised from the dead.



