⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 68th mechanised brigades, and 25th Airborne Brigade near Kotlyarovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).

Two attacks launched by enemy assault detachments were repelled near Sinkova (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 50 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and five D-30 howitzers.

▫️Russian units inflicted losses on enemy manpower and hardware clusters in the border areas of Ukraine and Belgorod and Kursk region.

▫️Attacks were repelled and attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukrainian militants to infiltrate the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled on the side of Popovka (Sumy region) and in the direction of Spodoryushino and Kozinka (Belgorod region).

As a result of aviation and artillery strikes, the AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, one Czech-made Vampire MLRS, and one Grad MLRS.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 93rd Mechanised Brigade, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomikhailovka, Georgiyevka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade was repelled near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian troops, 11 motor vehicles, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer.

Four AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation in the areas of responsibility and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 47th, 110th mechanised brigades, and 71st Jaeger Brigade near Semenovka, Berdichi, and Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three attacks launched by units of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade, and 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment were repelled near Novokalinovo, Tonenkoye, and Semenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 400 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, 15 motor vehicles, one UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 1st Ukrainian National Guard Brigade and 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Ravnopol (Donetsk People's Republic). One attack launched by units of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 121st Territorial Defence Brigade, 2nd, 15th, and 23rd Ukrainian national guard brigades near Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region), Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).The AFU losses amounted to more than 40 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle assembly workshop near Konotop (Sumy region), temporary deployment areas of Luth and Tsunami nationalist formations near Odessa, four AFU unmanned aerial vehicles command posts, as well as engaged AFU manpower and military hardware in 149 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 108 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 17 MLRS projectiles, including 15 Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and one Grad MLRS projectile.

📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 269 helicopters, 15,681 unmanned aerial vehicles, 486 air defence missile systems, 15,505 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,240 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,425 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,829 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.