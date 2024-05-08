BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth About Antibiotics...
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
83 views • 12 months ago

My Take on Antibiotics, Antivirals, and Illness


In this episode of the 'Reality of Health' podcast, I challenge the conventional medical beliefs surrounding the effectiveness and necessity of antibiotics and antivirals, proposing a perspective that viruses and bacteria don't cause illnesses in the way we've been led to believe. I reinforce the 'terrain theory', advocating the idea that our bodies naturally create bacteria, yeast, and mold to combat illness, while criticizing the side effects and underlying principles of antibiotics and antivirals. My skepticism extends to the existence of viruses, the potential harms of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), and the common misinterpretation of fevers as indicators of sickness. I advocate for a natural healing approach, emphasizing the importance of detoxification, a healthy lifestyle, and a critical view of the pharmaceutical industry, urging listeners to question mainstream medical practices and reconsider the nature of diseases.




00:00 Introduction to Health Misconceptions


00:54 Debunking Antibiotics and Antivirals


01:40 Exploring the Terrain Theory


06:48 The Truth About Fevers and How to Handle Them


13:40 Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle for Natural Healing

terrain theorytoxinsantibioticsstructured waterhealthy lifestyleblood sugar controlwhite blood cellsantiviralsbody temperatureivermectin side effectsantibiotic side effectsviruses vs bacteriaadditives in pharmaceuticalsantibiotics as anti-inflammatoriesreasons for getting sickhealing responsefever mythshyperpyrexiafever and infectionsfever remediesorganic bone brothalternative health perspectives
Related videos
