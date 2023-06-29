BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Bryan Ardis - " Attack on Humanity:You are Being Deceived."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
847 views • 06/29/2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On June 29, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Bryan Ardis

Topic: Attack on Humanity:You are Being Deceived.


www.TheDrArdisShow.com


Bio:

In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-In-Law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time Dr Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans in many of our "institutes of health."  As the CEO of ARDIS LABS Dr. Ardis hopes to inform and inspire those who struggle with personal health issues, deliver real research, & applicable information that can help free Americans from emotional despair created by symptoms and disease. Dr. Ardis 2 practices have helped thousands of patients from all over the world including from as far away as the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Barbados, Italy, Scotland & many more. He sold Ardis Healing Center in October of 2018, and now consults the 3 practitioners who have taken over the practice, which now carries the name North Texas Healing Center. Dr. Ardis co-founded and formulates products for TruLabs LLC. 

His podcast "The Dr Ardis Show" can be found on the Dr Ardis Show YouTube page and at www.TheDrArdisShow.com  





Interview Panel


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClickView   https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse


Quantum Nurse Telegram https://t.me/+WvhvT51LurozMTcx






Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/


Additional resource links mentioned in this podcast:




BOMBSHELL:  Neurological cardiac and general problems from the jab and Remdezivirr are detoxed with the health power of naturally occurring plant based Nicotine...yes Nicotine.....and 35% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide FGHP..... we've been lied to again....👇🏿


https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/nicotine-the-wonder-drug


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1859921/


NIH May 2023 Spike Protein in Jab has similarities to Snake VENOM, HIV, Rabies...ain't "they" sweet. 👇🏼

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37061001/


TIME Magazine Jan 11, 1999(never miss a 666 opp) "The Future of Medicine" with a snake serpent front & center. 👇🏼

https://content.time.com/time/covers/0,16641,19990111,00.html


Detox and counter vaxx toxins with


Nicotine patch (rugby and Lucy brand)

35% FGHP 6 to 10 drops a day in 8 oz distilled water.

Apple Pectin

EDTA

Bentonite Clay

Glutathione

NAC

Vitamin C


Pyrazene is the chemical used by the cigarette industry that makes nicotine highly addictive which otherwise is not addictive at all..👇🏿


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4941150/


Thank you .  Please support us by your Likes, Share, and Donate  Buttons above to hosts and guest.













Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithnicotinejusticeparasitesvenom
