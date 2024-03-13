⚡️The Destruction of Two multi-purpose Mi-8 (Mi-17) Helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️AFU helicopters destroyed on landing pad in Donetsk People's Republic
First with a burst of cluster munitions, followed by precision weapons strikes
Air reconnaissance means located three AFU helicopters on a concealed landing pad set up to refuel the aircraft and refill ammunition.
The located landing pad with enemy helicopters was immediately struck by a cluster munition.
As a result of following precision weapons strikes, two AFU helicopters were destroyed.
BY The Russian Ministry of Defense