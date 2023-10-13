Jefferson Nullified? The Embargo of 1807-09

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just 9 years after Thomas Jefferson called for nullification of the Alien and Sedition Acts - states and individuals took the same kind of strategy against his Embargo Act - signed by Pres. Jefferson in late 1807 - and a series of follow up acts to beef up enforcement of it.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 13, 2023